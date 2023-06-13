Gulshan Devaiah begins shooting for Ulajh, joins Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew

Gulshan Devaiah begins shooting for his upcoming movie Ulajh. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, the film follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi Kapoor, and the ups and downs that she goes through. Ulajh: Cast and plot details It also has Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

The film is based on a story with a backdrop of the Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Hence, a major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations.