Gulshan Devaiah begins shooting for Ulajh, joins Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Gulshan Devaiah and Janhvi Kapoor team up for an exciting project together.

Gulshan Devaiah begins shooting for his upcoming movie Ulajh. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, the film follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi Kapoor, and the ups and downs that she goes through.

Ulajh: Cast and plot details

It also has Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles. 

The film is based on a story with a backdrop of the Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Hence, a major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations.

On his role, Gulshan said, “It’s been a good year for me so far and Ulajh has a great cast put together and I’m really looking forward to filming this film with them. To say the least it’s a complicated part that I’m playing in this one." 

Gulshan's other projects

Meanwhile, Gulshan’s upcoming movie, Guns & Gulaab, is a comedy crime thriller. Set in the 90s', the film also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu. He was last seen in the movie 8 A.M. Metro, opposite  Saiyami Kher. He was also part of the crime thriller Dahaad, where he played a cop named Devilal Singh, for which he got rave reviews.

