Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died of fentanyl overdose, says manager

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died at the age of 59 on September 28 shocking his family and fans worldwide. It has now been revealed that his death was due to fentanyl. The same was confirmed by his manager Jarel Posey.

According to the rapper’s family, he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system – a deadly combination that could have led to his sudden death.

Coolio was found dead at a friend’s house. At the time, the cause of his death was not immediately revealed. It was later believed that he suffered a heart attack.

The rapper was best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” which ran in the film Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer. It quickly became one of the most popular rap songs of all time, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and ending 1995 as the No. 1 single of that year in the United States. For the song, Coolio was nominated for record of the year and best rap solo performance at the Grammy Awards. He won in the latter category at the Grammys that year.

In addition to music, Coolio was also an actor and TV personality. He appeared in shows like The Nanny and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He also appeared on reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother. He also has a cookbook to his credit titled Cookin’ With Coolio in 2009.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.