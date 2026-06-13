/Girls' Generation's Sooyoung is all smiles in first public appearance since Jung Kyung Ho split

South Korean girl group Girls' Generation member and actress Sooyoung and actor Jung Kyung Ho's breakup sparked a debate on social media about the dating culture, leading to criticism too. Given the status of one of the longest-standing pairs in the showbiz industry, their breakup left everyone shocked. Days after the breakup, Sooyoung made her first public appearance for an event.

Sooyoung's first appearance post-breakup with Jung Kyung Ho

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sooyoung shared a bunch of pictures from a marathon she had attended, marking her first public event post the breakup. Along the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "This year too." Sooyoung had participated in the 12th Harmony Marathon with the Visually Impaired, which was held today, i.e., on June 13 at Peace Square, Sangam World Cup Park, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

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Apart from Sooyoung, the event also saw the attendance of soccer players Cho Won Hee and Park Ju Ho, comedian Kim Hye Sun and her husband and singer Shoon, among others. In the pictures, Sooyoung was all smiles for the camera and posed with many. Sooyoung is scheduled to run the course directly alongside marathon participants, and all proceeds from the event will be used for the welfare of the visually impaired.

Netizens too came out in support of the actress and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Life after breakup." Another user wrote, "My girl runs the world." “Sooyoung unnie is really so amazing!!!! Every year, she consistently participates in the marathon; she's really an angel. I always say that being a fan of yours is really a great honour,” wrote the third user.

Why did Sooyoung and Sung Kyung Ho breakup?

The couple ended their 14-year romance due to increasingly busy, conflicting work schedules that caused them to drift apart, as per reports. Both agencies officially confirmed the split, stating the two naturally separated and have decided to remain good colleagues.

All about Sooyoung

Sooyoung is a renowned South Korean actress and also a member of the girl group Girls' Generation (members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoeyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun). Apart from her music skills, Sooyoung built an acting career and has starred in dramas including Run On, Not Others, Idol I and So I Married the Anti-Fan, among others.