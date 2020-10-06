'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' to also air on The CW

In a streaming-to-broadcast licensing deal, The CW has acquired Netflix’s ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’.

So, Gilmore Girls will air on The CW after it bowed on the streamer channel four years ago. It will air on the channel starting November 23.

The series will also stream for free on the ad-supported CW app and CWTV.com for 30 days following its linear debut.

‘Gilmore Girls’ from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino wrapped its original seven-season run on The CW in 2007.

Sources note that the licensing deal was worked out recently and wasn't part of the deal with producers Warner Bros. TV that revived Gilmore Girls for a four-episode miniseries a few years ago. The CW, it's worth noting, is a joint venture between Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios.

This marks the first time that ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ will be available anywhere other than Netflix.