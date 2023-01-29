Gerard Butler recollects almost killing Hilary Swank on 'PS I Love You' sets

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler recently revealed on an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' that he "almost killed" Hilary Swank on the set of 'PS I Love You'.

He shared that he still feels guilty over the hilarious yet dangerous incident that resulted in his co-star going to the hospital for quick treatment.

Sharing the incident with Drew Barrymore, the actor referred to the scene where he had to dance wearing nothing but a pair of suspenders and said, "I literally shot that scene for a day and a half and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders."

"At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I'm crawling towards her and she's right in front of me and she's laughing hysterically," he added.

The clip was "so dangerous" that the camera crew devised plastic covers as protection.

"I had to ping it, and it would go past my face. And this time I'm crawling towards the bed. It gets stuck," he revealed. "It releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head. I cut her open."

Swank was then rushed to the hospital. "Imagine a studio, and in three seconds, everybody's gone, and I'm just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying," he said.

"'I just scared Hilary Swank!' I almost took her eye out and I just made a fool of myself for two days and this is what I have to show for it. She's off to the hospital," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

