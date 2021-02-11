Gal Gadot looks back at pre-Covid memories of Oscars 2020

Hollywood star Gal Gadot is amazed at how life has changed due to Covid and urges everyone to continue following safety protocols.



The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to look back at her photo album, to remember last year's Oscar ceremony before the pandemic hit and brought the whole world to a standstill.

"A year ago... WOW! So much has changed. Back then I thought Corona was only a beer and I had no idea I'm gonna buy so many face masks. And hand sanitiser.. be safe everyone. Peace and love," she wrote along with a string of candid pictures at the awards gala.

In one image, she is seen having a fun moment with Kristen Wiig, and in another she is seen with her team, getting ready for the evening.

Gadot was recently seen in the superhero adventure 'Wonder Woman 1984', and will soon be seen in the heist film 'Red Notice', which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

She is also set to reunite with director Patty Jenkins of "Wonder Woman" for a historical drama based on the life of Egyptian queen Cleopatra.