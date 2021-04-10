Gal Gadot issues statement on dispute with 'Justice League' director Joss Whedon

Warner Bros is not getting an easy off from the entire Justice League toxic drama created by director Joss Whedon. While Ray Fisher who played Cyborg in Whedon's 2017 film is still demanding a just probe on how he was treated on set, new reports have surfaced about the treatment of Gal Gadot during reshoots, leading the Wonder Woman actress to make an official statement on the matter.

There’s also been much conversation about what went down when Joss Whedon arrived on set for the extensive reshoots. The various allegations were recently laid out in a long form piece by The Hollywood Reporter, including reports that Gal Gadot’s career was threatened.



Now, Gadot herself responded in the article, saying, I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.

While being careful not to give details about exactly went down, it seems that Gal Gadot did indeed have some issues while working with Joss Whedon on Justice League. What’s more, Gadot confirmed that she brought concerns to the studio at the time of reshoots.

According to unnamed sources in the report, Gal Gadot had concerns about how her character was being handled after her solo flick Wonder Woman. The actress didn’t confirm specifics about their conflict, but Gadot giving an official statement is sure to turn a few heads.

Ray Fisher first came out about allegations of abuse against Joss Whedon and other execs at WB months ago. The Cyborg actor regularly uses social media to update the public on the internal investigation happening at the studio, and continue to share his outrage about the situation. A few other stars have thrown their support behind Fisher during that time.

As for Gal Gadot, she’s been mostly silent as the situation continues to shake out in a very public way. She recently reprised her signature role in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, which was released on streaming.