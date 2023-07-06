Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel’s shocking allegations: ‘This is all false'

Last month, actress Ameesha Patel revealed shocking details about the Gadar 2 set and levelled serious allegations against director Anil Sharma and his production house. A few weeks after Patel's public statement, Anil Sharma has finally reacted to her claims.



Taking to her Twitter handle, Patel lashed out at the director, calling him ''unprofessional'' during the shoot. She also revealed that several bills were left unpaid and most crew members were "stranded". All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true: Director In reaction to Ameesha's shocking claims, Anil told Indian news publication Dainik Bhaskar that all Ameesha's claims are false.



During the interview, he said, “I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous.” Ameesha Patel's shocking allegations Slamming the mismanagement of Anil Sharma Productions, Ameesha Patel revealed that make-up artists and costume designers were not given rightful fees and several bills were left unpaid.

In a series of tweets, she wrote, “There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!! Yes, they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company!” All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel,Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023 × In another tweet, she wrote, ''Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded!'' Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023 × However, Ameesha's claims were rebutted by several people who had worked in the movie. One tweet read: “This is false, everybody got the payment because I am also part of the production...she is spreading wrong messages. Because she is playing a character role in Gadar2, she is not the heroine. The heroine is Simrat Kaur, the star of the future.”

Another crew member wrote, ''I work in Anil Sharma Productions. In my 15 years of association with the director and the production house, I have always been treated well. Best of management, best of people. We understand that you want to promote the movie but our movie doesn't need negative promotion''. More about Gadar 2 The movie is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster romantic action movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The first part was helmed by Anil and featured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead.

The second part of the cult-classic movie shows Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh, and Ameesha as his wife Sakeena.



The movie will hit the theatres on August 11.

