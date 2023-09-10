Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol's film becomes 2nd highest-grossing Hindi movie

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 made history at the box office. Released on Independence Day weekend, the film has earned moolah at the box office worldwide, and within a month of its release, the film has become the second-highest Hindi-grossing film..

The film has surpassed the all-time collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Prabhas starrer collected Rs 510 crore (Rs 5 billion) in the Hindi language.

In the first 30 days, the film earned Rs 512 crore (Rs 5 billion) in the Hindi language, becoming the second-highest-grossing movie.

As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 284.63 crore (Rs 2 billion) in the first week, Rs 134.47 crore (Rs 1 billion) in the second week, 63.35 crore (Rs 60 million) in the third week, and 27.55 crore in the fourth week at the box office. Taking the total collection of the film to Rs 512 crore (Rs 5 billion approx).

However, the film is still behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Released in January 2023, the film collected Rs 524.62 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Gadar 2 opened in theatres at Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

With its stupendous success, the film has crossed the lifetime collection of superhit films like Salman Khan's Sultan (Rs 300 crore), Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat (Rs 302 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore), PK (Rs 340 crore), and others.

Sunny Deol's film has seen a dip in numbers since the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Atlee's directorial is performing outstandingly at the box office and has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office in just two days of its release.

The movie is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film of the same name, which went on to become a cult classic. The second part of the cult-classic movie shows Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh and Ameesha as his wife Sakeena. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Rohit Chaudhary, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra, and others.

