FWICE warns Indian singers against online collaborations with Pakistani artistes amid lockdown

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has warned Indian singers and musicians against working with Pakistani artistes amid coronavirus lockdown. The Federation issued a strict warning recently and stated that failure to comply with the directive would lead to "strict disciplinary action”.



Amid lockdown, several musicians from the two countries have been collaborating on social media. Pakistan's Ali Sethi has been regularly hosting live sessions and has so far interacted and jammed with Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Varun Grover and Shilpa Rao. In the session with Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Sethi had even brought in legendary singer Farida Khanum to sing a few lines.



But FWICE issued the directive only when a session with Harshdeep Kaur and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was brought to its notice.



“We are pained to inform all members that despite being fully aware that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular,” a letter from FWICE read.

The letter stated that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert was not the only instance. "We have been informed that more such Entertainment products and songs are being planned and made. We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the non-cooperation circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action,” the letter read.

“One should also realise that while the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus, Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders. Kindly note no violation of this circular will be allowed and we are sure all members will follow our advice in their own interest,” it added.



Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India after 2016 Uri attacks in which 18 soldiers were killed and several others were injured.