From 'The Suicide Squad' to 'Zack Snyders Justice League': Check out the DC FanDome trailers

On Saturday, Warner Bros shared a bunch of new stuff for all the DC's fans in the virtual fandom event. The event brought to us new movie trailers, announcements, and exciting gameplay footage.



Earlier this week, DC announced that they are splitting DC FanDome into two parts: DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes and DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse that will take place in September. Under the umbrella of Hall of Heroes, we bring you the most exciting trailers shown at DC fanDom.



From 'Wonder Women 1984' to 'Zack Snyders Justice League': Check out the new trailers:



The Suicide Squad:

Gotham Knights:





Wonder Women 1984:



Zack Snyder's Justice League:





The Flash season 7:







Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League:





The Batman:



