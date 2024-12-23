New Delhi

Come new year and award-winning Indian flautist Ronu Majumdar is gearing for his highly awaited international album. A flute artist of the Hindustani classical music tradition, Ronu has never shied from experimenting with different styles of music. Trained in classical, Ronu has worked in Bollywood films, has jammed with international artists and wants to do many more collaborations that are different from anything he’s done before.

In conversation with WION, flautist Ronu Majumdar opened up about all good things that he hopes for in 2025:

Q: Can you tell us more about your highly awaited international album?

A: My international album is currently in progress and is a collaboration with the Indian musical composer and three-time Grammy winner, Ricky Kej. We have already recorded two tracks, and I am eagerly waiting for the final cut. Besides this, I am working on a folk-based album, which will be completed soon. I am eagerly waiting to complete both albums and share the release dates with my audience soon.

Q: Your performances and collaborations have left an indelible mark on the music world. Which of your jugalbandis holds a special place in your heart?

A: One of my most memorable jugalbandis was with the renowned American musician and songwriter Ry Cooder, who is hailed as the father of world music. Our collaborations on several albums, including Fascinoma and Hollow Bamboo, as well as the Hollywood film Primary Colours, have been enriching.

My collaboration with the legendary late Dr. Balamurali Krishna also holds a special place in my heart. My collaborations with him introduced me to the South Indian instrument, Saraswati Veena, more closely. Initially, I was fond of the instrument, but over time it has become more special to me and has influenced my musical journey.

Q: You have never shied from Bollywood too. Which of your Bollywood compositions holds the most meaning to you?

A: Bollywood has been an integral part of my life and career, and throughout this musical journey, several compositions have touched my heart. For example, the song "Kuch Na Kaho" from 1942: A Love Story, which I played with RD Burman, holds an emotional significance as it was the last film before we lost Pancham Da. Other songs that are special to me include "Yaad Aarahi Hai" from Kumar Gaurav’s first movie Love Story, and various collaborations with Kishore Kumar.

The song "Khali Haath Shaam Aayi Hai" featuring Asha Bhosle was also a memorable experience. Discussing these musical gems brings to mind the beautiful composition “Yeh Kya Hua” from the movie Amar Prem. Though I was not a part of the song, I really enjoy its melody.

Q: As a disciple of the revered Pandit Ravi Shankar, you have carried forward his incredible legacy. How do you ensure that this rich tradition of music reaches the aspiring musicians?

A: Pandit Ravi Shankar was a Bharat Ratna, but we affectionately refer to him as Vishwaratna. I am dedicated to carrying forward his Beenkari style and popularizing the richness of his music. I also have even designed a Shankh Bansuri, a 3 and ⅕ -ft long flute to propagate his teachings and connect with the new generation of musicians.

Today’s young musicians are keen to learn about our roots and cultural heritage, and it is really inspiring to see their enthusiasm. I intend to keep them motivated and help preserve the richness of our guru’s legacy through music.