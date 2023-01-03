Fans upset with Celine Dion getting snubbed in Rolling Stones 200 greatest singers list

Fans disapprove of the Rolling Stones’ recently released 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. It honours the best vocalists in pop music. Among the singers mentioned on the list, Celine Dion did not make it to the cut and that didn’t sit down too well with her fans. Not only Celine Dion, the list also doesn’t include Pink, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson, Tony Bennett, Madonna, Nat King Cole, Dionne Warwick and more.

The publication had released the list in 2008. They updated the list to welcome the new year.

On the list, Rolling Stones writes, "This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation.” The criteria was based on "originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

As soon as the updated list came out, fans found Celine Dion’s omittance quite bizarre. One Twitter user wrote: "What do you mean celine dion is not on the rolling stone list???"

Another wrote, "I’m sorry, but Jennifer Hudson is a better singer than 95% of the people on that #RollingStone list. Her impact is immense. The EGOT winner’s contributions to film, theatre, music and television are undeniable."