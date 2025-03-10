Fascinated by stories of space? Do you often find yourself captivated by tales of humans exploring the vast, dark universe and wondering what lies beyond Earth? If so, your search ends here!

Advertisment

The world of cinema offers a plethora of movies that revolve around humanity’s relentless quest to explore the visible yet mysterious cosmos.

With powerful storytelling, gripping special effects, and a mix of physics, space travel, and aliens, these movies we've compiled will leave you in awe of the universe.

The Best Sci-Fi Movies You Can Watch Again and Again

Advertisment

Interstellar

A true masterpiece! Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is a visually stunning film that follows some of NASA’s finest astronauts as they embark on a mission to find a new Earth.

Advertisment

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Irwin, the film is set in a future where humanity is on the brink of extinction. A group of astronauts travels through a wormhole in search of a habitable planet, taking viewers on a breathtaking journey across galaxies and planets.

The Martian

Starring Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain and Kristen Wiig, the movie will keep you hooked throughout with its special effects and nail-biting plot.

Set on Mars, the survival thriller revolves around a stranded astronaut who has been presumed dead by his team. However, with his intelligence and limited resources, he connects with Earth and sends his department a signal that he's alive.

Spaceman

Starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Kunal Nayyar, this 2024 movie is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař.

The fictional astronaut Jakub Procházka (Sandler) has gone on an eight-month-long solo mission to investigate the mysterious Chopra space cloud, a mysterious astral phenomenon. However, during his time in space, Jakub misses his pregnant wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), who has stopped talking to him.

Stargate

This cult classic space movie discovers the extraterrestrial world. Starring Kurt Russell, James Spader and Jaye Davidson, the plot centres around a strange device that allows us to travel to a similar world, but in which universe is a question.

Avatar

Directed by James Cameron, the movie transports the audience to the imaginative world of Pandora, where humans are colonising the habitable moon in search of the valuable mineral, unobtanium.

Gravity

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, this 2013 science fiction thriller stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as American astronauts Dr Ryan Stone and veteran astronaut Matt Kowalsky. However, they are hit with a disaster when their shuttle is destroyed. Now, they are completely left alone in the dark space.

Sunshine

Starring Cillian Murphy, Rose Byrne and Chris Evans, the movie takes place in the year 2057 when humanity is in danger after the sun is eventually about to die. To save humanity, a group of astronauts is sent on a dangerous mission to save the dying Sun.