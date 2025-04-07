Kevin Hart will soon be making his maiden trip to India and it will be a part of his World Tour!. The American actor and comedian will perform in India this month as part of a new world tour called Acting My Age. He will come to India with the show on April 30. The tickets for his world tour are now available on several websites.

Kevin Hart to come to India this April

For all fans of Kevin Hart, the tickets and show timings of his world tour will be live on District Updates. The show will take place in Indira Gandhi Arena, Delhi on April 30. The show is tentatively set to begin from 7:30PM, and as per the site, will run for two hours and thirty minutes.

The prices for the tickets start from Rs 4,000, and go up to Rs 20,000, based on the seating arrangement.

For all those interested in watching him live, it’s important to note that the event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

As per official information, attendees will have to submit their phones, watches and smart accessories in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

The last we saw Kevin was in Apple TV docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet.