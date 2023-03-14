Elton John's celeb-attended annual Oscars party raises $9million for AIDS

Elton John and David Furnish held their annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood Park and they were able to amass a good sum of $9 million from celebrities who attended the event. Among the thousand guests who attended were Tiffany Haddish, Emma Watson, Melanie Lynskey, Noah Schnapp and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Elton John hosted the party this year after he took a gap year in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict. The singer returned to hosting duties for the 31st year of the annual party.

Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party was first held in 1992 and is one of Hollywood's longest-running Oscar parties. Speaking about it, Elton John said, “We’ve grown immensely. The first party we held, we raised $350,000 and thought that we were kings of the world. And it just evolved, and it had a lively vibe, and we started to have live music, which made it bigger.”

He also noted, “It’s not really about being a star-studded event. The money helps the AIDS foundation, and we see the same people here every year. And they’re very strong supporters, loyal supporters. I think Tim Allen has been here every year we’ve done this. I think people come, and they leave in the afterglow, and they think they’ve done something really good.”

The annual party began with drinks and a dinner that had an asparagus salad, parsnip cauliflower coconut soup, a choice of either Corvina sea bass or red wine braised short ribs and a raspberry chocolate sphere for dessert.



As both a watch party and afterparty, the Academy Awards played on several large screens throughout the main dining room. Best picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once was clearly the crowd favourite. The actress of the film, Michelle Yeoh, received a standing ovation for her performance.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.