Ekta Kapoor donates one year's salary amounting to Rs 2.5 crore to daily wage workers

In the time of pandemic when everyone is extending their help for daily wage workers, as they are the most affected people after the entire lockdown of the country, ace producer Ekta Kapoor has come foward with a huge help.

Ekta Kapoor has announced that she will donate her salary of a year, amounting to Rs 2.5 crores.

TV producer shared this news on her Twitter and wrote, "The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardship of people around us and of our country at large."It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji & who are going to suffer an immense loss due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow."

''I would thus forsake my one year`s salary that is 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don`t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead is Together. Stay safe, stay healthy''.

B-town actors like Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, and Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor have shared a huge amount in the fight against the virus.