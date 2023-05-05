Ed Sheeran ‘very happy’ after winning ‘Let's Get It On’ copyright trial

A jury in the United States decided on Thursday (May 4), Ed Sheeran, the popular English singer’s 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” did not unlawfully copy from Marvin Gaye’s classic 1973 song “Let's Get It On.” The British musician expressed joy and relief after the verdict and called the ruling good news for creative freedom.

After the verdict, he hugged his legal team inside a Manhattan federal courtroom after jurors ruled that he had “independently” created the 2014 hit song and told reporters outside that he was “very happy” but “unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this” even make it to trial.



“It is devastating and also insulting to be accused of stealing other people's songs when we put so much into our livelihoods,” said Sheeran, adding that he’s “just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy.”

“I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake,” said Sheeran.

The court also determined that Sheeran’s label Warner Music Group and his music publisher Sony Music Publishing did not violate the copyright as heirs of “Let’s Get It On” songwriter Ed Townsend were not able to prove the infringement of their copyright interest in the Gaye song.

“I want to thank the jury for making the decision that will help protect the creative process for songwriters here in the United States and all around the world,” said Sheeran outside the court. He also spoke about how if the jury would have “decided this matter the other way, we might as well say goodbye to the creative freedom of songwriters.”

The closely watched trial came to an end after six days and less than three hours of jury deliberations. This comes after the heirs of Gaye co-writer Ed Townsend alleged that Sheeran copied the song’s “harmonic progressions,” “melodic and rhythmic elements,” and “repeated it continuously” throughout his song.

However, Sheeran had previously denied the allegations and argued that Gaye’s song only has routine elements that are not unique or protectable. The lawsuit had focused on the musical building blocks of Gaye’s song, not the lyrics or the overall feel.



Meanwhile, the heirs sought a share of the profits from Sheeran’s 2014 hit song and in a court filing that they received 22 per cent of the writer’s share of Gaye’s song from Townsend.

(With inputs from agencies)





