Ed Sheeran announces 'The Joker And The Queen' featuring Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are coming together for a new song. Sheeran made the announcement first on Tuesday at the 2022 Brit Awards.



During his red carpet appearance at the awards show, Sheeran stated that the new song with his long time good friend Taylor Swift will be out 'very, very soon'.



Sheeran shared that a new song "comes out Friday and it's with Taylor Swift.



"We're literally announcing that in, like, an hour," Sheeran added.



Announcing the collab officially, Sheeran took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a teaser of the 'The Joker And The Queen' featuring Swift.



In the caption, he penned, "The Joker And The Queen featuring my good friend @taylorswift is out this Friday. Link in bio to pre-order or pre-save it x."

'The Joker and the Queen' originally featured without Swift on Sheeran's fourth studio album '='.



'The Joker and the Queen' remix is not the first time the longtime friends have worked together. The two have previously collaborated on three Swift songs- 'Everything Has Changed' on 'Red', 'End Game' on 'Reputation' and 'Run', a vault track on `Red (Taylor`s Version)'.