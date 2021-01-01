'Drishyam 2': Mohanlal drops gripping teaser, movie to release on Amazon Prime

As the New Year's treat for fans, the filmmakers finally released the much-awaited teaser of Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 2'. The sequel of the hit 2013 thriller will skip the theatrical release and will be directly coming on Amazon Prime Video.

'The White Tiger' to 'WandaVision': January guide for everything new to watch



The gripping teaser begins right from where the first part ended, and by looking at the short clip, it seems like his family little secret will be out this time. The release date of the movie has not been revealed yet. 6 film moments that warmed our hearts this year

Mohanlal who played Georgekutty shared the teaser and wrote, ''Drishyam 2 Official TeaserGeorgekutty and his family are coming soon on @primevideoin #Drishyam2OnPrime''.

Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, who helmed the first part also. The movie stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther, and Saikumar in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.



Speaking about the movie, actor Mohanlal said, ''Drishyam was one-of-a-kind thriller, way ahead of its time, that was loved by all. With Drishyam 2, we are taking the story of Georgekutty and his family ahead from where we left it off. I am delighted to associate with Amazon Prime Video to release one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Prime Video has helped take some of the best stories of South Indian cinema to avid cinephiles not just in India, but across the world. We know viewers have waited patiently for the sequel - Drishyam 2 is a labour of love, we hope to rise to the expectations of our die-hard fans. So sit back and enjoy from the safety of your homes with your family and loved ones.''