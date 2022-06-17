Drake surprises fans with his 17th studio album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Drake's new album is almost here! The rapper surprised all his millions of fans with an announcement of his seventh studio album, titled 'Honestly, Nevermind'.



On Thursday, the singer made a surprise announcement that no one saw coming, however, he was regularly teasing how hard he's working on his new project, but one would have thought that he will make the announcement so early.



Taking to his Instagram account, Drake shared the album cover of his upcoming album. Sharing the black poster, they wrote, “7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight.”

Later, he also shared a poster revealing the title of 14 tracks of his fourthcoming album. Apart from Drake, the new project is executive produced by Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre and Black Coffee.

Soon after the surprise, excited fans were quick to react to the album which come just nine months after his previous album release. One user commented, '‘Summer has officially started''. Another user wrote, ''Leaving work early for this.''

There have been several reports, that for this album, Drake has collaborated with Taylor Swift, but there's no confirmation on this yet.



In September last year, Drake released his 16th album 'Certified Lover Boy' after a short delay. For his album, he collaborated with Kid Cudi, Future, Young Thug, Lil Wayne among others.

The major announcement comes a few hours after Beyonce announced her first solo album in six years, 'Renaissance', following on the critically acclaimed 'Lemonade'.