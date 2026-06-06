/Dostana 2 hits another roadblock: Director Advait Chandan exits Vikrant Massey-Lakshya starrer

The road for Dostana 2 is not an easy one. Dostana 2 has been in the headlines for years, but only for its controversies, sudden exits, and constant delays. The film is in the news again, and it seems the road for Dostana 2 is far from smooth. Recently, it was reported that director Advait Chandan has exited the project backed by Dharma Productions. Chandan had been attached to the project for several months but has now stepped away. The exact reason behind his exit is unclear, but Variety India reports that the decision stemmed from creative differences.

What's the new trouble for Dostana 2?

Filmmaker Advait Chandan, known for Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha, has exited the project, reportedly due to creative differences. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet.

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His exit comes after he has spent approximately seven months developing the film before he chose to step out due to differences that are, ''stemmed from creative differencesasChandan's vision for the project did not align with the direction the producers wished to pursue.''

The separation has been amicable, with no indication of any dispute.

Chanda's exit comes after the director, Collin D'Cunha, walked away from the production.

Dostana 2: The journey of uncertainty

Announced in 2019, the movie is the sequel to Dharma Productions’ 2008 hit Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham. The sequel was originally announced with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya. The project made headlines after Aaryan’s sudden exit, which had the industry talking for years. The shoot had even begun in Goa, and the trio had filmed portions before Aryan's exit in 2021 that changed everything for the highly anticipated project.