'Don't pay attention to that man' says Cardi B rubbishing Offset's cheating allegations

Cardi B has a thing or two to say to her husband Offset. Offset recently claimed that his wife had cheated on him. He posted and then deleted Instagram stories that went like, "My wife f–ked a n— on me gang yall n—as know how I come."

The “WAP” singer then took to her Instagram to refute those claims and said they were false and baseless because if she would have done something like that, it would have already been out. She said that she didn’t cheat on the 31-year-old rapper who is the father of her two children, Kulture, 4, and Wave, 2. Cardi B said, "First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"