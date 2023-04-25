Don Lemon fired by CNN: How allegations of misogyny, toxic behaviour led to his ouster

What began late last year ended on Monday. A series of events were set in motion in December 2022 that ultimately culminated in the departure of well-known TV journalist and anchor Don Lemon from CNN. In December, on-air, during a discussion about the lack of pay parity between sexes, he said that "people are more interested in the men". And then in his defence, he said he cannot be called sexist as he was the only male in a family of women. Earlier this month, Variety had published a report detailing numerous allegations of misogynistic and toxic behavior on Lemon's part during his time at the network. The impact of the report is said to be behind CNN's decision to show him the door. Lemon said he was left "stunned" by the news.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at this network," he said in a social media statement.

Lemon's critics, however, have lashed out at him saying this was a long time coming and he should not be surprised. Here's why.

Don Lemon and a history of toxic behaviour

As per the Variety report, Don Lemon, who joined CNN from a Chicago local news station in 2006, was co-anchoring the network's weekday show Live From with Kyra Phillips in 2008. However, tensions between the two anchors continued to escalate over several months, leading to incidents where Lemon was pulled off the air by a producer and newsroom supervisor during commercial breaks due to his provocative behavior.

Later, when Phillips was assigned to cover Iraq, a high-profile opportunity that Lemon had hoped for, he reportedly expressed his disappointment by tearing up photos and notes on her desk in the shared news pod, according to two sources who were present at the time. When Phillips returned to the US, she received two threatening text messages from an unknown number on her flip phone, warning her that she had "crossed the line" and would have to face the consequences. The messages, as per Variety's sources, were traced back to Lemon.

The man came off as somebody who frequently disregarded rules and actively sought the favour of those in power, while also displaying hostility towards many of his female co-workers. Also, he always got off lightly thanks to his charm, as per the report.

Firing bad apples a new trend in American news media?

Lemon's firing was not the only major news announcement that day, as fellow TV personality Tucker Carlson was also dismissed from his position at another US news network, Fox. The events of that day might serve as a wake-up call for the media industry as a whole, highlighting the need for greater accountability and transparency when it comes to issues of workplace behaviour and ethics.

