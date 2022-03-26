Doja Cat is quitting music after feuding with fan over cancelled concert: 'I'm Out'

Doja Cat is quitting music?



Popstar recently took to Twitter to declare she's quitting music after she recieved a severe backlash after she cancelled her concert in Paraguay.



Doja Cat, who is currently touring South America was meant to appear at the Asunciónico music festival in Asunción, Paraguay but an unexpected storm caused the concert to be cancelled.



Although the fault was not her, angry fans were contantly calling her out claiming that she ignored them after the rapper tweeted about her show in Brazil and not Paraguay, even not addressing her fans or the city's condition.



She was so frustrated by the angry fans that she even went on to change her Twitter name to 'i quit still'.

it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me — i quit still (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022 ×

Reacting to the backlash, she tweeted, ''it’s gone and I don’t give a f*** anymore I f**king quit I can’t wait to f**king disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f**king fool for ever thinking I was made for this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.''

This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — i quit still (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022 ×

Another user posted a photo that called the rapper “Public Enemy #1” and captioned it, “it’s too late to apologize,” to which Doja replied, “I’m not sorry.”

“i moved on i’m just gonna let everybody be mad,” Doja said in a separate tweet before adding that she’s “not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour.”



Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus also had to cancel her scheduled performance at Asunciónico after she was unable to land in the country due to the storm.