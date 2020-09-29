Disney Expo’s next edition, D23, delayed by a year to 2022

Disney Expo’s next edition, D23, has been delayed by a year to 2022.

The event, which takes place every two years, had originally been slated for summer 2021, but it will now take place between September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

D23 has become a go-to place for Disney to bring together stars, major news and exclusive footage of its upcoming projects.

D23 most recently occurred in August 2019 and was a star-studded affair. It was announced during the event that they have got on board talents like Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, with some repeat members like Jamie Foxx, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and the cast of Eternals.

Disney also used the convention to officially confirm that Ewan McGregor was back as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney+series, as well as to lay out plans for Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows.

The move comes as a result of everyone around the world dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.