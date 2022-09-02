Did you know Olivia Wilde was asked to cut some sex scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

If you have watched the steamy trailer of Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling', you would have been fairly impressed with the sensual chemistry between the lead couple Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. But did you know, there was a lot Wilde wanted us to see, but she was forced to cut them down?



Olivia, the actor turned director has revealed recently, that she was pretty much 'upset' when Motion Picture Association, asked her to cut down some of the sex scenes from the trailer.



During her recent interview with AP, "There's a lot that had to be taken out of the trailer," she said.

"The MPA [Motion Picture Association, Inc.] came down hard on me and the trailer at the last second and I had to cut some shots, which I was upset about because I thought they took it up another notch."



She added, "But of course we still live in a really puritanical society. I do think the lack of eroticism in American film is kind of new, then when it comes to female pleasure, it’s something that we just don’t see very often unless you’re talking about queer cinema.”



"Audiences aren't as puritanical as corporations think they are. And yet people get upset. I mean, people are upset with me already over this. I think it's a testament to the film. We want to be provocative. The idea is not to make you feel safe," Wilde said.

The first trailer of the anticipated movie was released in May and it showed some really steamy scenes between the lead pair. However, in the recent teaser, the makers added a disclaimer: "This video may be inappropriate for some users."

Earlier, Florence Pugh also reacted to the chatter doing rounds about the movie's s*x scenes. During the interview, Pugh said that film is a lot more than just a sex scene.



"When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it." Pugh told Harper's Bazaar. "It's not why I'm in this industry."



"Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that," she added. "That's just not what I'm going to be discussing because [this movie is] gthan that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."



'Don't Worry Darling' is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival and will release in theatres on September 23.

