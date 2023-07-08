ugc_banner

Did The Simpsons predict Threads app? Here's the truth behind viral picture

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Jul 10, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Mark Zuckerberg sent the entire world into a frenzy as he launched Meta's Threads, the application that many claimed is a duplicate copy of Elon Musk's Twitter. A day after the launch, a photo of the Simpsons character Homer went viral, claiming that the show had made a weird prediction about the new social media space.

The Simpsons have a weird history of predicting major world events -- sometimes they turn out to be true, while other times theories turn out to be fake and mostly a gimmick. The Simpsons again caught the netizen's attention after a few claimed that the animated show has done it again, as many claimed that the show has predicted the newly launched Threads app by Meta.

Whether the show has actually predicted Meta’s new launch or if it's just another notorious activity of netizens, let's find out.

Did the Simpsons predict the Threads app?

trending now

trending now

Mark Zuckerberg sent the entire world into a frenzy as he launched Meta's Threads, the application that many claimed is a duplicate copy of Elon Musk's Twitter. A day after the launch, a photo of The Simpsons character Homer went viral, claiming that the show had made a weird prediction about the new social media space.

The picture was shared by a Twitter handle named @EverythingOOC, along with the Threads logo. In the tweet, they highlighted Homer's earlobe with the red circle and showed the resemblance it had with the Threads logo.

×

Sharing the tweet, they wrote, "The Simpsons did it again".

The picture apparently claimed that the Simpsons were aware of Mark Zuckerberg and his team's plan to launch the social media app.

Fact check:

Soon after the picture started garnering netizen reactions, many were left stunned. But some internet users were quick to prove that the picture is photoshopped, and Homer's earlobe never looked like the Threads logo.

×

Netizens shared the original image of Homer with the different earlobes, proving that this time Simpsons made no prediction.

One user wrote, ''@EverythingOOC An unreal and manipulated picture, as usual. This is the real picture.''

×

Another wrote, '' It ain't the original design, but it's definitely a funny one.'

recommended stories

recommended stories

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

 

RELATED

Zeenat Aman makes a statement with her 50th Instagram post: Life isn't black and white, it's grey!

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan reveals why there's no CGI in the movie

Royalty arrives! Kim Kardashian steals the spotlight at Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2023 show