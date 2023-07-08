Did The Simpsons predict Threads app? Here's the truth behind viral picture

The Simpsons have a weird history of predicting major world events -- sometimes they turn out to be true, while other times theories turn out to be fake and mostly a gimmick. The Simpsons again caught the netizen's attention after a few claimed that the animated show has done it again, as many claimed that the show has predicted the newly launched Threads app by Meta.

Whether the show has actually predicted Meta’s new launch or if it's just another notorious activity of netizens, let's find out.

Did the Simpsons predict the Threads app?

Mark Zuckerberg sent the entire world into a frenzy as he launched Meta's Threads, the application that many claimed is a duplicate copy of Elon Musk's Twitter. A day after the launch, a photo of The Simpsons character Homer went viral, claiming that the show had made a weird prediction about the new social media space.

The picture was shared by a Twitter handle named @EverythingOOC, along with the Threads logo. In the tweet, they highlighted Homer's earlobe with the red circle and showed the resemblance it had with the Threads logo. The Simpson's did it again pic.twitter.com/uR8BGCwhPS — Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) July 7, 2023 × Sharing the tweet, they wrote, "The Simpsons did it again".

The picture apparently claimed that the Simpsons were aware of Mark Zuckerberg and his team's plan to launch the social media app.

Fact check:



Soon after the picture started garnering netizen reactions, many were left stunned. But some internet users were quick to prove that the picture is photoshopped, and Homer's earlobe never looked like the Threads logo. Threads logo vs Homer Simpson’s ear. pic.twitter.com/FDEOGF224D — Will Huff (@willgofurther) July 8, 2023 × Netizens shared the original image of Homer with the different earlobes, proving that this time Simpsons made no prediction.



One user wrote, ''@EverythingOOC An unreal and manipulated picture, as usual. This is the real picture.'' That is not at all what homer’s ear looked like. pic.twitter.com/0yfmk2qF0z — Lauren Bertoni (@Lauren_lolly_) July 7, 2023 × Another wrote, '' It ain't the original design, but it's definitely a funny one.'

