Did 'The Simpsons' predict the US Capitol Hill riots? The Internet seems to think so

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 07, 2021, 05.01 PM(IST)

The Simpsons had predicted American Civil War in an episode a few months back Photograph:( Twitter )

Hours after a mob stormed the Capitol building in Washington, a user on Twitter made a rather interesting observation about an episode of 'The Simpson' that seemed eerily similar to Wednesday's incident. 

Pro-Trump supporters stormed inside the Capitol building as a sign pf protest against the US election results. 

A few months earlier, an episode of The Simpsons seemed to have shown events panning out in a similar fashion. 

Episode 4 of season 32 of 'The Simpsons' predicted civil war, violent protests, and Trump supporters destroying America. Here, have a look at the clip. 

This isn't the first time that 'The Simpsons' has been in news for predicting things that have rocked the world. They had, back in 2000, predicted Donald Trump taking over America as the President among other things. 

