/Dhurandhar Production designer found guilty in internal probe; credits removed from Raw and Undekha

Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman. However, it has now been learned that Johray was found guilty in late March 2026 after the internal investigation was carried out at B62 studios, owned by director and writer Aditya Dhar, last year.

Johray, who is also the production designer of The Family Man, has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman. An FIR was registered at the Chandigarh Police against him after a sexual harassment complaint was filed by a woman at the Sector 17 police station over the incident that took place at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh.

Dhurandhar, the production designer, was found guilty by POSH in a sexual harassment

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In the latest development, Midday has learned that a crew member has accused him of sexual harassment, and the complaint was filed with B62 Studios late last year. Talking action, a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee was activated, and an internal probe was conducted. After which, Johray was found guilty in late March 2026.

''The POSH committee did a thorough investigation, given the sensitivity of the matter and the production house’s no-tolerance policy towards harassment,” said a source.

Another source said that the POSH committee did an investigation for six months, and he was found guilty of two counts - sexual molestation and tampering with evidence at the end of March.

“It was a six-month investigation that ended around late March-April. He was found guilty on two counts — sexual molestation and tampering of evidence. The committee communicated the findings to the complainant,” revealed the source.

Action was taken against him as his credit was dropped from the Dhurandhar (Raw and Undekha) version that was released on the platform on May 22. However, his name appeared in the credits of Dhurandhar's OTT version, which premiered on Jan 30, 2026.

Not only this, but according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash Raj Films has also dropped his name from the credits of the upcoming show Akka. The series stars Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, and Tanvi Azmi in lead roles.

Dhurandhar's production designer accused of sexual harassment, arrested: What we know so far.

The FIR was filed in Chandigarh over the assault that took place at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh. According to reports, the complainant alleged that Johray summoned her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where she accused him of sexually harassing her, physically assaulting her, and wrongfully confining her. Johray was arrested by the police. However, he was granted bail by the district court later