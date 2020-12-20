Dhanush's 'Asuran', Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottu' to be screened at Golden Globe Awards 2021

The Foreign film list for 78th Golden Globes awards is out and it has five films from India. In a proud feat, three out of five films hail from southern India. Dhanush's Asuran will be screened at the International awards event. Directed by Vetrimaaran and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, the film is based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai.



One of the biggest Tamil hits of 2019, Asuran was lauded by the critics and won four National Film Awards among many others. Suriya starrer 'Soorarai Pottu', which released during the lockdown on Amazon Prime has also made it to Golden Globe Awards 2021. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film based on the life of Captain Gopinath and was lauded for its heart-wrenching narration and Suriya's performance.



Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the migrant story of 'Eeb Allay Ooo!' will also be screened from India.



Here's the complete list of films that were submitted for Golden Globe Awards 2021:







Normally, in order to qualify, a foreign language films must have been released in their country of origin during the prior 15-month period, from October 1 to December 31 before the awards. This year, in light of the disruption caused by the pandemic, several changes were made to the qualification rules.

To be eligible this year a foreign language film had to be commercially released in any country (not limited to the country of origin) and on any format, including theatrical, TV, VOD, streaming platforms and DVD. Qualifying release dates this year must fall within October 1, 2019 and February 28, 2021.

This year an unprecedented 139 Foreign Language Films were eligible for Golden Globe consideration from 77 countries (of which 37 directed or co-directed by women). Different from the Academy Awards rules, the HFPA does not limit submissions to one per country – multiple submissions from any country are allowed as long as the films follow the qualification requirements.



