'Devi' first look: Kajol, Shruti Hasaan to mark their digital debut with all-women short film

After the release of her warrior film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' with husband Ajay Devgn in the lead role, Kajol is all ready to gear up for her next project, 'Devi'.



Kajol has marked her entry to the digital world through her upcoming short film 'Devi'. The first look of the short film was released today with a poster featuring an all-female star cast including Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the first poster of the short film as he wrote, '''#Kajol, #ShrutiHaasan, #NehaDhupia, #NeenaKulkarni, #MuktaBarve, #SandhyaMhatre, #RamaJoshi, #ShivaniRaghuvanshi and #YashaswiniDayama... #FirstLook of short film #Devi... Directed by Priyanka Banerjee... Produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films''.

In the poster, Kajol looks impressing with her cotton saree look and sharp expressions on her face while Shruti Hasaan is ready with her city girl avatar. Neha Dhupia can be seen decked in corporate dressing.

Speaking about her character in 'Devi', Kajol had said, "My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me in many ways, but uncannily we share a lot too''.

Bts of Devi ... thank u @ashesinwind and @ryanmstephen for making me a part of this statement.. some things need to be seen to be understood on a deeper level. #devi #womanspeak pic.twitter.com/gnkBeQGHyH — Kajol (@itsKajolD) January 16, 2020 ×



The film has been shot in just two days and is produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen's Electric Apples Entertainment. The short film is written and directed by debutant Priyanka Banerjee.