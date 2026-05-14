/Demons, beats & world stages! Netflix announces KPop Demon Hunters Global Concert Tour

The animated film KPop Demon Hunters, which was released on Netflix in 2025, sparked massive fan reactions globally. Be it for cultural accuracy, empowering female heroes fighting demons or infusion of k-pop culture, the streaming platform has surprised fans with the announcement of the KPop Demon Hunters Global Concert Tour.

Netizens' reaction to KPop Demon Hunters' Global Concert Tour

Netflix announced that KPop Demon Hunters will be soon on the stage for a concert tour. The OTT platform is teaming up with AEG, a live experience that will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways.

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Fans flooded the social media platforms expressing their excitement, and one user wrote, "Netflix turning KPop Demon Hunters into a world tour is actually genius." Another user wrote, "This is incredible; I can't wait to watch it. I'm so game." “Netflix has decided to serve us back-to-back tes this season, and I'm sat,” wrote the third user.

All about KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters is an acclaimed animated musical film from Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Applehans, it follows the story of an all-female K-pop group, Huntr/x, who balance their glamorous global pop star lives with a secret supernatural mission to save their fans from demons.

The main characters and the voices behind them are Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (voiced by May Hong), Zoey (Ji Young Yoo) and Jinu (voiced by Ahn Hyo Seop).