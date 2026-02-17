/Delhi High Court restrains Ilaiyaraaja from using musical works in Saregama copyright case: Report

Renowned music composer and playback singer Ilaiyaraaja, who has worked in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Tamil films, is in legal soup following a copyright dispute by the music label Saregama. Reportedly, the musician has been restrained from using or exploiting musical works in 134 films by an order of the Delhi High Court.

Ilaiyaraaja ordered by Delhi HC to not use Saregama's music

As per the report of ANI, the order was passed by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on February 13 while hearing a commercial suit filed by the music label.

Reportedly, the court restrained Ilaiyaraaja, his agents, licensees and associates from using, exploiting or using licences in respect of the sound recording, musical and literary works forming part of the films listed in the annexe to the order or from making any ownership claims over them.

What is the case all about involving Ilaiyaraaja and Saregama?

As per the report of ANI, the suit alleged that in February 2026, Ilaiyaraaja began granting licences to third parties and uploading songs on platforms such as Amazon Music, iTunes and JioSaavn, while also claiming ownership over the works. Saregama contended that these acts amounted to infringement and created confusion regarding its legal title over the recordings.

The same report suggests that, as per the company, these agreements vested exclusive, worldwide and perpetual rights in it to produce, license and commercially exploit the works forming part of various cinematograph films.

However, the court has issued summons in the suit and directed the defendant to file a written statement within 30 days of receipt. Replies to the interim injunction application are to be filed within four weeks, with rejoinder, if any, within two weeks thereafter. The matter has been listed before the court on April 2, 2026, while the Joint Registrar will take up the case on April 24, 2026, for completion of service and pleadings.

All about Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja, who is regarded as one of the most prolific composers, was one of the earliest Indian film composers to use Western classical music harmonies and string arrangements in Indian film music. He is nicknamed "Isaignani" (the musical sage) and is often referred to as "Maestro", the title conferred to him by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London.

In 1986, he became the first Indian composer to record a soundtrack with a computer for the film Vikram. In 2014, the American world cinema portal "Taste of Cinema" placed him in 9th position in its list of 25 greatest film composers in the history of cinema. He is the only Indian on the list, appearing alongside Ennio Morricone, John Williams, and Jerry Goldsmith.

Ilaiyaraaja received several awards for his works throughout his career. In 2012, for his creative and experimental works in the field of music, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to people in the field of performing arts. In 2010 he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India, and in 2018 the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, by the government of India. He has been a nominated Member of Parliament in the Indian upper house, Rajya Sabha, since July 2022.