Deepika Padukone recommends this movie from her filmography to someone who is new to Bollywood

In a span of 16 years, Deepika Padukone has been part of several blockbuster films. In several hit films, Deepika has proved her talent as an actor and earned several accolades for her performances. While she has been part of several iconic films like Padmaavat, Om Shanti Om, Bajirao Mastani and the latest Pathaan, the actress seems to pick a completely different film as her favourite.



Deepika features on the cover of the latest issue of Time. During a sit-down interview, she was asked to name a film of her's that she would recommend to someone who has never watched her films before. Deepika promptly replied- "Piku." Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film was released in 2015 and featured Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan along with Deepika.



"I know it's different from the perception that people have of Indian movies. It's very different from, the perception we have of songs and dance and music and colour (in Bollywood) but it's truly a special film. So I would recommend watching Piku."

Just a few days back, the actress celebrated the film as it completed eight years of its release and stated that she would do it all over again in a heartbeat. Deepika also remembered the late actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.



"It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat. @irrfan, I miss you! @amitabhbachchan , @sircarshoojit & @juhic3 I love you! To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy.#Piku," Deepika wrote as she shared images from Piku.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Project K opposite Prabhas and in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.