Daliland trailer: Ezra Miller, Ben Kingsley bring to life the story of Salvador Dali

The trailer for Daliland released today as Ezra Miller and Ben Kingsley can be seen playing the role of famed artist Salvador Dali in the biopic film. Having seen its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, the film is slated to release on June 9 in theatres and on-demand.

It is helmed by director Mary Harron.

The film Daliland centres on a gallery assistant, played by newcomer Christopher Briney, who is tasked with helping Dalí (Kingsley) prepare for a prominent show in the 1970s amid the artist’s tense relationship with his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa). Miller portrays a younger version of the Surrealist painter in flashback scenes.

Watch the Daliland trailer here:

The film also stars Rupert Graves, Andreja Pejić and Suki Waterhouse also appear. Scripting is done by John C. Walsh and is produced by Daniel Brunt, Chris Curling, Edward R. Pressman, Sam Pressman and David O. Sacks.

