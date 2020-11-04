'Daily Show With Trevor Noah' gets flak on Twitter after it suggests blowing up Florida from the US map

Popular show 'Daily Show With Trevor Noah' has been criticised for its recent tweet amid US elections. On Tuesday night, a tweet from the show's official handle suggest to blow off the state of Florida from the US map.



Shortly after polls closed in the state, the handle tweeted a video of Florida being blown up accompanied by the caption, “Do we have this technology yet?”

Do we have this technology yet? pic.twitter.com/jjqKemqFtO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020 ×

The tweet came after Florida, a swing state, appeared to favor President Trump. The tweet perhaps implied that the liberal show did not approve of Florida supporting Trump and wanted it to be removed the map altogether.



The tweet did not sit well with many.



"Looking forward to Twitter taking this down as a threat of violence a la all their idiocy about the @TheBabylonBee," Ben Shaprio wrote, refering to the sartrical site that was accidently censored by Twitter in August.



While the social media site has not taken any action or pulled the tweet down, there were many who criticised the tweet.

INVESTIGATE!!!



I didn’t think this was a funny joke at all. NOT GOOD UH OH...@EsperDoD @GCHQ https://t.co/obhoexxgYL — lucius luminious RayRay lvl 110 (@RayRay46412353) November 4, 2020 ×

Yea this is the party we should vote in...loving of all people... https://t.co/LoUSxTYHad — Jon Franklin (@Jfranklin330) November 4, 2020 ×

"Let's murder people who don't agree with us."



Very Stalinesque of you, Comrade.https://t.co/c581IIQRDD — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) November 4, 2020 ×

"Lets kill anyone that doesn't share our perspectives" - Trevor Noah, The Daily Show https://t.co/geX7mRBV9v — Bad Chilly (@Bad_Chilly_) November 4, 2020 ×

This is how a racist, tyrant acts like. 👇🏻 https://t.co/UNytFedn0o — Al Bundy (@CoolieinVA2020) November 4, 2020 ×

The show's host Trevor Noah did not react to the post.