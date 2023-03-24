ugc_banner

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Rocket Boys, Gargi lead nominations list, check out the full list here

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

The 5th edition of the Critics Choice Awards will be held in Mumbai, India on March 27. 

On March 27, some of the best of Indian cinema, web series and short films of 2022 will be celebrated at the Critics Choice Awards in Mumbai.  This will be the 5th edition of the Critics Choice Awards which is backed by Motion Content Group and Film Critics Guild along with Vistas Media Capital. The awards recognize and honour the best of talent in feature films, short films, and web series every year. 

Short films like 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment, Lalanna's Song, Little Wings have been nominated in various categories. In web series categories, Rocket Boys and Delhi Crimes lead the nominations list. Meanwhile, in feature film categoires, Alia Bhatt features in Best Actress category for Gangubai Kathiawadi along with Sai Pallavi for Gargi and Shefali Shah for Jalsa. 

The Critics’ Choice is an esteemed body of reputed and credible critics from India that acknowledges cinematic work across languages, categories, and formats. Anupama Chopra (Chairperson), Stutee Ghosh (Vice Chairperson), Shomini Sen (Secretary), Ajay Brahmatmaj, Anmol Jamwal, Baradwaj Rangan, Bhawana Somaaya, Rohit Khilnani, Suhani Singh, Udita Jhunjhunwala amongst many others critics across print, radio, broadcast, digital are under this reputed body and they determine some of the best and most pathbreaking work done in cinema in the year.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson of Film Critics Guild said, “This year we received an overwhelming number of entries across short films, web series and features, it is heartening to see the quality of storytelling in India in every format. Viewing and shortening it down to our final nominations was no easy task, but we are proud to present the best of Indian short films, cinema, and web series at our upcoming Critics' Choice Awards 2023. Stay tuned to find out what the Critics loved most, and who takes home the Awards!”
Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO at Vistas Media Capital, said “Vistas Media congratulates all the nominees for a wonderful year of some great work done by each one of them and may the best one win.” 

Here's the full list of nominations that have been announced for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023. The awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai on March 27. 


Category : Short Film 
Best Short Film 
7 Star Dinosor Entertainment
Lalanna's Song
Little Wings
Nauha
The Silent Echo

Best Director
Vaishali Naik for 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment
Naveen Mu for Little Wings 
Pratham Khurana for Nauha 
Suyash Kamat for Sadabahar 
Suman Sen for The Silent Echo

Best Actor 
Rajesh Tailang for Hurdang 
Nitharsana C. Kalidoss for Little Wings 
Azhar Khan for Nauha 
Rony David Raj for Night Saloon 
Kunjikannan Master for Pottan


Best Actress 
Zoya Hussain for Bad Egg 
Amrita Puri for Clean 
Payel Rakshit for Footprints 
Shreya Dhanwanthary for Gray 
Nakshatra Indrajith for Lalanna's Song


Best Writing 
Vaishali Naik for 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment 
Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Parvin for Clean 
Varun Grover for Kiss 
Naveen Mu for Little Wings 
Lavina Khubchandani, Pratham Khurana for Nauha 


Best Cinematography 
Swati Jain for 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment
Kuldeep Mamania for Lalanna's Song
Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi, Meenakshi Soman for Little Wings 
Nikhil Pires for Nauha 
Xohaer Musavvir for The Silent Echo 

Category: Feature Films 
Best Film 
Ariyippu 
Bhoothakaalam
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gargi
Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon
Kadaisi Vivasayi
Pada
RRR
Seththumaan
Thallumaala


Best Director 
Anamika Haksar for Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon
M. Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi
Vasan Bala for Monica, O My Darling
Rajat Kapoor for RK/RKay 
S. S. Rajamouli for RRR


Best Writing 
Gautham Ramachandran, Hariharan Raju for Gargi 
Anamika Haksar, Lokesh Jain for Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon 
M. Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi 
Yogesh Chandekar for Monica, O My Darling
Rajat Kapoor for RK/RKay 


Best Actor 
Kunchacko Boban for Ariyippu 
Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do
Rishab Shetty for Kantara 
Karthi for Ponniyin Selvan 1 
Tovino Thomas for Thallumaala 


Best Actress 
Nithya Menen for 19(1)(a) 
Revathi for Bhoothakaalam 
Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Sai Pallavi for Gargi
Shefali Shah for Jalsa


Best Supporting Actor 
Vijay Sethupathi for 19(1)(a)
Jaideep Ahlawat for An Action Hero
Vijay Sethupathi for Kadaisi Vivasayi
Shine Tom Chacko for Thallumaala
Fahadh Faasil for Vikram 


Best Supporting Actress 
Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do
Shefali Shah for Darlings
Radhika Apte for Monica, O My Darling
Swastika Mukherjee for Qala
Shraddha Srinath for Witness 


Best Editing 
Atanu Mukherjee for Monica, O My Darling
Suresh Pai for RK/RKay 
A.  Sreekar Prasad for RRR
Nishadh Yusuf for Thallumaala 
Philomin Raj for Vikram 


Best Cinematography 
Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi 
Saumyananda Sahi for Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon 
Swapnil S. Sonawane for Monica, O My Darling
Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1 
Siddharth Diwan for Qala


Category : Web Series 

Best Series 

Delhi Crime Season 2
Mai
Rocket Boys
Suzhal: The Vortex 
Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie 


Best Writing 

Mayank Tewari, Shubrha Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Enzia Mirza for Delhi Crime Season 2 
Atul Mongia, Tamal Sen, Amita Vyas for Mai
Kausar Munir, Abhay Pannu for Rocket Boys 
Pushkar-Gayathri for Suzhal: The Vortex 
Andrew Louis for Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie 


Best Actor 

Jaideep Ahlawat for Broken News
Avinash Tiwary for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys
Nagraj Manjule for Unpaused: Naya Safar 
SJ Suryah for Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie 


Best Actress 

Shriya Pilgaonkar for Broken News 
Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 2 
Sakshi Tanwar for Mai 
Fatima Sana Sheikh for Modern Love: Mumbai
Geetanjali Kulkarni for Unpaused: Naya Safar 


Best Supporting Actor 

Abhilash Thapliyal for Faadu
Amit Sial for Maharani Season 2
Prashant Narayan for Mai
Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 2 
Vivek Prasanna for Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie 


Best Supporting Actress 

Tillotama Shome for Delhi Crime Season 2 
Seema Pahwa for Jamtara Season 2
Kani Kusruti for Maharani Season 2
Yeo Yann Yann for Modern Love: Mumbai
Sriya Reddy for Suzhal: The Vortex 
 

