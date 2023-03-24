Critics Choice Awards 2023: Rocket Boys, Gargi lead nominations list, check out the full list here

On March 27, some of the best of Indian cinema, web series and short films of 2022 will be celebrated at the Critics Choice Awards in Mumbai. This will be the 5th edition of the Critics Choice Awards which is backed by Motion Content Group and Film Critics Guild along with Vistas Media Capital. The awards recognize and honour the best of talent in feature films, short films, and web series every year.

Short films like 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment, Lalanna's Song, Little Wings have been nominated in various categories. In web series categories, Rocket Boys and Delhi Crimes lead the nominations list. Meanwhile, in feature film categoires, Alia Bhatt features in Best Actress category for Gangubai Kathiawadi along with Sai Pallavi for Gargi and Shefali Shah for Jalsa.

The Critics’ Choice is an esteemed body of reputed and credible critics from India that acknowledges cinematic work across languages, categories, and formats. Anupama Chopra (Chairperson), Stutee Ghosh (Vice Chairperson), Shomini Sen (Secretary), Ajay Brahmatmaj, Anmol Jamwal, Baradwaj Rangan, Bhawana Somaaya, Rohit Khilnani, Suhani Singh, Udita Jhunjhunwala amongst many others critics across print, radio, broadcast, digital are under this reputed body and they determine some of the best and most pathbreaking work done in cinema in the year.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson of Film Critics Guild said, “This year we received an overwhelming number of entries across short films, web series and features, it is heartening to see the quality of storytelling in India in every format. Viewing and shortening it down to our final nominations was no easy task, but we are proud to present the best of Indian short films, cinema, and web series at our upcoming Critics' Choice Awards 2023. Stay tuned to find out what the Critics loved most, and who takes home the Awards!”

Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO at Vistas Media Capital, said “Vistas Media congratulates all the nominees for a wonderful year of some great work done by each one of them and may the best one win.”

Here's the full list of nominations that have been announced for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023. The awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai on March 27.



Category : Short Film

Best Short Film

7 Star Dinosor Entertainment

Lalanna's Song

Little Wings

Nauha

The Silent Echo

Best Director

Vaishali Naik for 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment

Naveen Mu for Little Wings

Pratham Khurana for Nauha

Suyash Kamat for Sadabahar

Suman Sen for The Silent Echo

Best Actor

Rajesh Tailang for Hurdang

Nitharsana C. Kalidoss for Little Wings

Azhar Khan for Nauha

Rony David Raj for Night Saloon

Kunjikannan Master for Pottan



Best Actress

Zoya Hussain for Bad Egg

Amrita Puri for Clean

Payel Rakshit for Footprints

Shreya Dhanwanthary for Gray

Nakshatra Indrajith for Lalanna's Song



Best Writing

Vaishali Naik for 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Parvin for Clean

Varun Grover for Kiss

Naveen Mu for Little Wings

Lavina Khubchandani, Pratham Khurana for Nauha



Best Cinematography

Swati Jain for 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment

Kuldeep Mamania for Lalanna's Song

Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi, Meenakshi Soman for Little Wings

Nikhil Pires for Nauha

Xohaer Musavvir for The Silent Echo

Category: Feature Films

Best Film

Ariyippu

Bhoothakaalam

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gargi

Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon

Kadaisi Vivasayi

Pada

RRR

Seththumaan

Thallumaala



Best Director

Anamika Haksar for Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon

M. Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi

Vasan Bala for Monica, O My Darling

Rajat Kapoor for RK/RKay

S. S. Rajamouli for RRR



Best Writing

Gautham Ramachandran, Hariharan Raju for Gargi

Anamika Haksar, Lokesh Jain for Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon

M. Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi

Yogesh Chandekar for Monica, O My Darling

Rajat Kapoor for RK/RKay



Best Actor

Kunchacko Boban for Ariyippu

Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Karthi for Ponniyin Selvan 1

Tovino Thomas for Thallumaala



Best Actress

Nithya Menen for 19(1)(a)

Revathi for Bhoothakaalam

Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sai Pallavi for Gargi

Shefali Shah for Jalsa



Best Supporting Actor

Vijay Sethupathi for 19(1)(a)

Jaideep Ahlawat for An Action Hero

Vijay Sethupathi for Kadaisi Vivasayi

Shine Tom Chacko for Thallumaala

Fahadh Faasil for Vikram



Best Supporting Actress

Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Shefali Shah for Darlings

Radhika Apte for Monica, O My Darling

Swastika Mukherjee for Qala

Shraddha Srinath for Witness



Best Editing

Atanu Mukherjee for Monica, O My Darling

Suresh Pai for RK/RKay

A. Sreekar Prasad for RRR

Nishadh Yusuf for Thallumaala

Philomin Raj for Vikram



Best Cinematography

Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Saumyananda Sahi for Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon

Swapnil S. Sonawane for Monica, O My Darling

Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1

Siddharth Diwan for Qala



Category : Web Series

Best Series

Delhi Crime Season 2

Mai

Rocket Boys

Suzhal: The Vortex

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie



Best Writing

Mayank Tewari, Shubrha Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Enzia Mirza for Delhi Crime Season 2

Atul Mongia, Tamal Sen, Amita Vyas for Mai

Kausar Munir, Abhay Pannu for Rocket Boys

Pushkar-Gayathri for Suzhal: The Vortex

Andrew Louis for Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie



Best Actor

Jaideep Ahlawat for Broken News

Avinash Tiwary for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys

Nagraj Manjule for Unpaused: Naya Safar

SJ Suryah for Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie



Best Actress

Shriya Pilgaonkar for Broken News

Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 2

Sakshi Tanwar for Mai

Fatima Sana Sheikh for Modern Love: Mumbai

Geetanjali Kulkarni for Unpaused: Naya Safar



Best Supporting Actor

Abhilash Thapliyal for Faadu

Amit Sial for Maharani Season 2

Prashant Narayan for Mai

Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 2

Vivek Prasanna for Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie



Best Supporting Actress