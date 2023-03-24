Critics Choice Awards 2023: Rocket Boys, Gargi lead nominations list, check out the full list here
Story highlights
The 5th edition of the Critics Choice Awards will be held in Mumbai, India on March 27.
The 5th edition of the Critics Choice Awards will be held in Mumbai, India on March 27.
On March 27, some of the best of Indian cinema, web series and short films of 2022 will be celebrated at the Critics Choice Awards in Mumbai. This will be the 5th edition of the Critics Choice Awards which is backed by Motion Content Group and Film Critics Guild along with Vistas Media Capital. The awards recognize and honour the best of talent in feature films, short films, and web series every year.
Short films like 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment, Lalanna's Song, Little Wings have been nominated in various categories. In web series categories, Rocket Boys and Delhi Crimes lead the nominations list. Meanwhile, in feature film categoires, Alia Bhatt features in Best Actress category for Gangubai Kathiawadi along with Sai Pallavi for Gargi and Shefali Shah for Jalsa.
The Critics’ Choice is an esteemed body of reputed and credible critics from India that acknowledges cinematic work across languages, categories, and formats. Anupama Chopra (Chairperson), Stutee Ghosh (Vice Chairperson), Shomini Sen (Secretary), Ajay Brahmatmaj, Anmol Jamwal, Baradwaj Rangan, Bhawana Somaaya, Rohit Khilnani, Suhani Singh, Udita Jhunjhunwala amongst many others critics across print, radio, broadcast, digital are under this reputed body and they determine some of the best and most pathbreaking work done in cinema in the year.
Anupama Chopra, Chairperson of Film Critics Guild said, “This year we received an overwhelming number of entries across short films, web series and features, it is heartening to see the quality of storytelling in India in every format. Viewing and shortening it down to our final nominations was no easy task, but we are proud to present the best of Indian short films, cinema, and web series at our upcoming Critics' Choice Awards 2023. Stay tuned to find out what the Critics loved most, and who takes home the Awards!”
Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO at Vistas Media Capital, said “Vistas Media congratulates all the nominees for a wonderful year of some great work done by each one of them and may the best one win.”
Here's the full list of nominations that have been announced for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023. The awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai on March 27.
Category : Short Film
Best Short Film
7 Star Dinosor Entertainment
Lalanna's Song
Little Wings
Nauha
The Silent Echo
Best Director
Vaishali Naik for 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment
Naveen Mu for Little Wings
Pratham Khurana for Nauha
Suyash Kamat for Sadabahar
Suman Sen for The Silent Echo
Best Actor
Rajesh Tailang for Hurdang
Nitharsana C. Kalidoss for Little Wings
Azhar Khan for Nauha
Rony David Raj for Night Saloon
Kunjikannan Master for Pottan
Best Actress
Zoya Hussain for Bad Egg
Amrita Puri for Clean
Payel Rakshit for Footprints
Shreya Dhanwanthary for Gray
Nakshatra Indrajith for Lalanna's Song
Best Writing
Vaishali Naik for 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Parvin for Clean
Varun Grover for Kiss
Naveen Mu for Little Wings
Lavina Khubchandani, Pratham Khurana for Nauha
Best Cinematography
Swati Jain for 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment
Kuldeep Mamania for Lalanna's Song
Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi, Meenakshi Soman for Little Wings
Nikhil Pires for Nauha
Xohaer Musavvir for The Silent Echo
Category: Feature Films
Best Film
Ariyippu
Bhoothakaalam
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gargi
Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon
Kadaisi Vivasayi
Pada
RRR
Seththumaan
Thallumaala
Best Director
Anamika Haksar for Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon
M. Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi
Vasan Bala for Monica, O My Darling
Rajat Kapoor for RK/RKay
S. S. Rajamouli for RRR
Best Writing
Gautham Ramachandran, Hariharan Raju for Gargi
Anamika Haksar, Lokesh Jain for Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon
M. Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi
Yogesh Chandekar for Monica, O My Darling
Rajat Kapoor for RK/RKay
Best Actor
Kunchacko Boban for Ariyippu
Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do
Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Karthi for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Tovino Thomas for Thallumaala
Best Actress
Nithya Menen for 19(1)(a)
Revathi for Bhoothakaalam
Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Sai Pallavi for Gargi
Shefali Shah for Jalsa
Best Supporting Actor
Vijay Sethupathi for 19(1)(a)
Jaideep Ahlawat for An Action Hero
Vijay Sethupathi for Kadaisi Vivasayi
Shine Tom Chacko for Thallumaala
Fahadh Faasil for Vikram
Best Supporting Actress
Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do
Shefali Shah for Darlings
Radhika Apte for Monica, O My Darling
Swastika Mukherjee for Qala
Shraddha Srinath for Witness
Best Editing
Atanu Mukherjee for Monica, O My Darling
Suresh Pai for RK/RKay
A. Sreekar Prasad for RRR
Nishadh Yusuf for Thallumaala
Philomin Raj for Vikram
Best Cinematography
Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Saumyananda Sahi for Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon
Swapnil S. Sonawane for Monica, O My Darling
Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Siddharth Diwan for Qala
Category : Web Series
Best Series
Delhi Crime Season 2
Mai
Rocket Boys
Suzhal: The Vortex
Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie
Best Writing
Mayank Tewari, Shubrha Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Enzia Mirza for Delhi Crime Season 2
Atul Mongia, Tamal Sen, Amita Vyas for Mai
Kausar Munir, Abhay Pannu for Rocket Boys
Pushkar-Gayathri for Suzhal: The Vortex
Andrew Louis for Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie
Best Actor
Jaideep Ahlawat for Broken News
Avinash Tiwary for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys
Nagraj Manjule for Unpaused: Naya Safar
SJ Suryah for Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie
Best Actress
Shriya Pilgaonkar for Broken News
Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 2
Sakshi Tanwar for Mai
Fatima Sana Sheikh for Modern Love: Mumbai
Geetanjali Kulkarni for Unpaused: Naya Safar
Best Supporting Actor
Abhilash Thapliyal for Faadu
Amit Sial for Maharani Season 2
Prashant Narayan for Mai
Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 2
Vivek Prasanna for Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie
Best Supporting Actress
Tillotama Shome for Delhi Crime Season 2
Seema Pahwa for Jamtara Season 2
Kani Kusruti for Maharani Season 2
Yeo Yann Yann for Modern Love: Mumbai
Sriya Reddy for Suzhal: The Vortex