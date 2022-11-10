Country Music Awards: Full list of winners

Lainey Wilson Photograph:( Twitter )
Lainey Wilson picked up the highest number of awards at the Country Music Awards ceremony – six nods including that of best new artist. Check out the full list of winners inside.
It was a fun-filled night for music lovers as the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards handed out some trophies. Picking up the most glamorous award of the night was Luke Combs who became the entertainer of the year for a second time at the CMAs. He picked a second for album of the year.
In a statement, Luke Combs said, “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true. This is my fifth or sixth year being at this awards show, and country sounded a lot more country than it has in a long time.”
Among others who registered big wins were Lainey Wilson who won female artist of the year as well as best new artist, and Cody Johnson, who won single of the year and video of the year for ‘Til You Can’t’.
Here’s the full list of winners at the Country Music Association Awards:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves
Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt”
Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
“Sand in My Boots”
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
“Things a Man Oughta Know”
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave”
Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Locash
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Beers on Me” – Dierks Bentley with Breland & Hardy
Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Producer: Zach Crowell
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Director: Blake Lively
“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Director: Harper Smith
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Director: Michael Monaco
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Director: Alexa Campbell
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson