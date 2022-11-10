Country Music Awards: Full list of winners

It was a fun-filled night for music lovers as the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards handed out some trophies. Picking up the most glamorous award of the night was Luke Combs who became the entertainer of the year for a second time at the CMAs. He picked a second for album of the year.

In a statement, Luke Combs said, “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true. This is my fifth or sixth year being at this awards show, and country sounded a lot more country than it has in a long time.”

Among others who registered big wins were Lainey Wilson who won female artist of the year as well as best new artist, and Cody Johnson, who won single of the year and video of the year for ‘Til You Can’t’.

Lainey picked up the highest number of awards at the ceremony – six nods including that of best new artist.

Here’s the full list of winners at the Country Music Association Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand in My Boots”

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things a Man Oughta Know”

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave”

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Locash

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Beers on Me” – Dierks Bentley with Breland & Hardy

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson



