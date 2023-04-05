Citadel premiere in India was a starry affair: Hollywood meets Bollywood

The Asia Pacific Premiere of the spy-thriller series, Citadel was a starry affair. The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

Ahead of its launch on Prime Video on 28 April, the streaming service hosted a special premiere of the series in the city last night, kickstarting the global tour with Mumbai as its first stop. It will be followed by Rome, and London.

Celebrities like Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rasika Dugal, Sanya Malhotra, Shweta Tripathi, Sikander Kher, Mohit Raina, Ali Fazal, Rakulpreet Singh, Jim Sarbh, Sayani Gupta, Mini Mathur, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Patralekha, Neha Dhupia, Prajakta Kohli, Kusha Kapila, Aashish Chanchlani, Sophie Choudry, Anushka Dandekar, Siddhant Gupta, Neha Sharma, Saqib Saleem, Ishwak Singh, Kubra Sait, Gurmeet Singh, Mehreen Pirzada, Bhuvan Arora, Shruti Seth and Karan Mehta arrived at the screening.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was also spotted at the premiere. He will lead the untitled Indian installment of the Citadel universe. It will be created by Raj, and DK. Writer Sita R Menon also graced the event.

Directors and producers like Madhur Bhandarkar, Kabir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Pushkar-Gayatri, Nikhil Advani, Anubhav Sinha, Shonali Bose, Tanuja Chandra, Samir Nair, Aatish Kapadia, and J.D. Majethia also attended the event.

Guests at the premiere were seen not only enjoying the evening, but also heaped praises on the stunning action, captivating twists in the storyline, and enormous scale of Citadel, a spy series packed with covert operations, counter-intelligence, and double-allegiances.

Citadel series consists of six parts, with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out every week, through May 26. The series also stars Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, and Ashleigh Cummings in pivotal roles.

Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

