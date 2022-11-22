'Chrisley Knows Best' stars Todd and Julie sentenced to federal prison for bank fraud, tax evasion

An Atlanta judge, on Monday, sentenced reality TV show star Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation and his wife Julie Chrisley to seven years in prison with 16 months probation after they both were found guilty in a federal tax evasion and bank fraud case. The couple's report date is set for January 15, 2023.

According to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta, Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, tax evasion fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The couple asked for leniency before the sentencing. In a statement, Todd said that his wife, who is the primary caregiver for their 16-year-old son Grayson and 10-year-old granddaughter Chloe, "should not be punished" to the same extent.

Julie's lawyers have requete the judge to consider a sentence of probation, restitution, and community service for Julie, stating that the reality TV show star had minimal role in the controversy and has no prior convictions.

Chrisley's former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also found guilty in the case. He has been charged with two counts of willfully filing false tax returns and is expected to serve 36 months in prison, which will begin in May following hip surgery.

In the past, Todd Chrisley has candidly spoken about his family's legal turmoil. During an episode of 'Chrisley Confessions' podcast in June, Tod shared that he is disheartened by his family's predicament.