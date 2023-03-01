Chris Rock to address Will Smith's slapping scandal in Netflix special, week before Oscars

It’s almost going to be a year for Chris Rock and Will Smith’s slap gate, where the latter hit the comedian for making fun of his wife on the Oscars stage. The Academy Awards are back this year and people are expecting some drama to unfold over the slap gate scandal. Serving it up for his fans, Chris Rock will hit back on stage with a live standup special on Netflix. This will air on the OTT platform on March 4. He will address the set of events that unfolded between him and Will Smith post the incident.

This is not the first time that Chris will speak on the matter. He has, previously, spoken about it in his stand-up performances but never in such detail.

Reports suggest that Chris Rock worked on the Netflix special in January and that he gave his audiences a hint of it during an arena show in Charlestown where he shared the stage with Dave Chappelle. Back then, he addressed the now-infamous moment with Will Smith. He also cracked some jokes about the collective outrage after the incident happened.

“The thing people wanna know … did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie (in ‘New Jack City’). Even in animated movies, I’m a zebra, he’s a f—ing shark. I got hit so hard, I heard ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears,” Rock joked in the Charlestown set.

Will Smith changed the mood of the 2022 Oscars when he hit the presenter on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature.