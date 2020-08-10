Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome a baby girl

Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger have become parents to their first child a girl, the details on the birth are still unknown.



"They're doing great... just got her a little gift, "Katherine's brother, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the news. The couple is yet to confirm the news of their baby's arrival.

A few days ago, The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star shared a photo of Katherine and said she was ''ready to pop''.

The girl is the first child of Katherine, while Chris who shares 8-year-old son, Jack, with former wife, actor Anna Faris.

In Instagram Live chat with Dr. Zelana Montminy, Schwarzenegger recently opened up about how supportive Pratt has been as a husband, "It's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful," she said.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 30, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California last June. The news of their pregnancy comes after ten months of being married. Katherine is the daughter of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.