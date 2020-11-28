Chris Evans gets back at his brother Scott for pulling a hilarious prank on him

Thanksgiving Day saw many celebrities reuniting with their families and Evans household was no different. Hollywood's famous siblings Chris Evans and Scott Evans made their reunion fun for their fans as they pulled a hilarious prank on each other.



The brothers put their scaring skills to the test as they each tried to startle one another by screaming the other brother's name. Scott was first to spook his brother by popping out from behind a wall and screaming "Chris" while the Captain America star was walking down the hallway and humming to himself.

The Marvel actor let out a scream before laughing at his brother's successful scare.

"Finally got a good scare on this guy," Scott, 37, wrote alongside a video of his brother's reaction.







"And yes, even @chrisevans needs to unbuckle his belt after a big Thanksgiving meal," the Before We Go actor teased about Chris's post-Thanksgiving outfit.

The Knives Out star, 39, reposted the video writing, "game on," signalling that his scare would be coming up next.

A couple of hours later, Chris got his sibling back by screaming "Scott" as his younger brother came out of the bathroom.

"Got him back," Chris captioned the clip while Scott reposted it writing, "And so it begins..."





On Tuesday, the actor treated his fans to a short classical concert as he shared a few quick clips of him playing the piano to his Instagram Stories.

In the videos, Chris is seen sitting at a piano with his camera situated so that viewers can see his hands on the keys and the upper half of his body. "Learning one of my favourites by Fabrizio Paterlini," he captioned the clip, referencing an Italian music composer.





The actor also sported a navy cable knit sweater, similar to the pullover he wore in Knives Out that sent the Internet into a frenzy. The Avengers star has been playing the piano since he was young, he told Men's Journal in 2019, and he can also play the guitar and "fake it" on the drums.