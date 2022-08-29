Chintaa Mani review: Sudhanshu Rai’s 24-minute film is an intriguing tale of desire to tame future

In an age when short films and episodics are delving into the complicated lives of millennials, Chintaa Mani transports us to a time when magic was believable in everyday life.

An intriguing story about fate, a mystical Mani, and three friends dealing with various issues in their lives.

When they discover Mani's ability to predict the future, they see it and try to change it in their own way.

What happens after they alter their future is sinister and unbelievable. This 24-minute thriller is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Based on three friends who are meeting for an evening together and how their lives go topsy-turvy, the film has some interesting twists and turns that will keep you hooked till the very end. It has interesting dialogues that seem relatable, making the storyline relevant to the times. The cinematography too is impressive.





Shobhit Sujay aces the character of a mysterious man out to sell the all-powerful Mani, and outshines his previous work in Detective Boomrah and Chaipatti. Sudhanshu Rai as one of the friends living a good life exudes the much-needed carelessness that his character requires.

In Chintaa Mani, Puneet Sharma helms the director’s hat as the story written by Sudhanshu Rai takes his legacy further as Kahanikaar. After Chaipatti and Detective Boomrah, Saints Art once again tries to bring in a fresh concept, taking the audience back in time when stories with mystical characters, magical Mani were believable and relatable. The makers should, however, work at enhancing the packaging of the various out-of-the-box concepts in its kitty.

Prior to Chintaa Mani, the team came with horror comedy Chaipatti, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and sci-fi web series Detective Boomrah, which is a three-episode series available on MX Player.



