Chinese star Kris Wu accused of sexual abuse by former fan in a shocking revelation

Chinese rapper turned actor Kris Wu has been accused of luring young girls including teenagers into having sex with him. After sex abuse charges surfaced against the Chinese star, a slew of brands have dropped him from being a part of any of their projects.

With the issue gaining momentum, many fans are seeking strict action against the disgraced rapper cum actor and are demanding he quit the entertainment industry and leave the country for good.

It all started with 19-year-old former fan Du Meizhu claiming that the 30-year-old Kris lured her to his home with the promise of an audition but fed her alcohol and had sex with her even after she had blacked out. Du has also claimed that she knows of at least eight other women with similar stories and experiences with Kris Wu.

Kris Wu first became famous as a member of popular K pop boy band Exo. He then tried his luck in China as a model, singer and actor. He soon became the face of many major lucury labels and became a part of several Chinese box office hits as an actor -- Mr Six, Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back and Hollywood films like Vin Diesel’s ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ and Luc Besson’s mega-budget misfire ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’.

All labels have dropped Kris including Louis Vuitton that issued a statement that it“takes the allegations against Kris Wu very seriously and has suspended its relationship with Kris Wu until the outcome of the judicial investigation is known.” Bulgari and Porsche also have since cut ties.

On Monday, Wu made his first statement in response to the allegations, writing on Weibo, Twitter-like platform: “I didn’t respond earlier because I didn’t want to interfere with judicial proceedings… but I cannot bear it anymore. If I’ve done any of the things [she claims], I will take myself to jail.”

