Check out the first look of Captain Miller here

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller will hit the theatres soon. The makers teased the first look of the period action drama with Dhanush in the leading role.

While the project was announced sometime back, there was hardly any update from the makers. Ever since the first look has been teased, Dhanush fans have been happy about the film finally taking shape. The makers took to social profiles and announced that the first look poster starring Dhanush would be out on June 30. The teaser will be unleashed in July, as per the reports.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has Shiv Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and RRR fame Edward Sonnenblick in crucial roles.

Captain Miller is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. G.V. Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes, while Madhan Karky is the dialogue writer. The release date is yet to be announced.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.