Celine Dion releases first video since revealing her rare neurological disorder

Weeks after she revealed her battle with the neurological disorder Stuff Person Syndrome, singer Celine Dion released a new video message for the occasion of Christmas. "Merry Christmas, everyone," the Canadian superstar said in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter on Christmas Eve. "Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health."

According to medical experts, only one in million suffer from this rare disorder which first leads to the stiffening of the muscles of a person's trunk and eventually stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body.



Dion had earlier revealed she suffered from spasms that make it difficult to walk and that affect her singing.



"I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again," Dion said. "But I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life. And it's what I love to do the most," Dion had earlier said.