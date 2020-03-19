Does Justin Bieber not believe in social distancing as he kisses 'quarantine partner'?

As the world practices social distancing in the time of spread of coronavirus pandemic, celebs like Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are holed up in their homes joining a long list of actors, drectors, pop stars and more who are taking precautions via self quarantine.

Currently in self isolation in Canada, that is Justin Bieber’s home country, the coupel have been sharing glimpses of what their quarantine looks like.

One particular thing that catches our attention is their pictures that have made way to the social media. Like one in which Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can be seen kissing. Justin shared the picture titled “My Quarantine Partner”. What makes the photo visually beautiful, is their kiss in front of snow while they are cozily wrapped in colourful, warm clothes.

See picture:

Also, Justin and Hailey were spotted keeping themselves busy with TikTok videos. There’s one in which they can be seen dancing to Slidegang by Little Jackie.

Justin Bieber also recently went live on his Instagram and gave his fans a little pep talk about taking necessary precautions against the coronavirus. He was heard saying,"Are you washing your hands? You gotta stay clean with the coronavirus. Stay quarantined, you guys stay safe."

Also read: 'GOT' star Indira Varma tests positive for coronavirus, calls off stage show with Emilia Clarke

'Let Your Love Be Known' sings U2's Bono inspired by Italians amid coronavirus outbreak