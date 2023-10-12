Cardi B gives a sneak peek into her birthday celebration with husband Offset 

Cardi B was spoilt silly by her husband Offset on her birthday recently. In an Instagram post, Cardi B revealed that how Offset filled their home with extravagant pink decor.



"Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me," she gushed in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) × The post included a video in which Cardi walked down a flight of stairs that were filled with white candles and pink rose petals. A patth filled with rose petals led to a room that had multiple rose bushes, a ceiling full of balloons, and letter balloons that spelled out "Happy Birthday."

In the center of the room was a large floral heart that had Cardi's name in white lettering. The video showed the "Up" rapper panning the camera throughout the room as she thanked her husband, 31, for the sweet gesture.

"Wow! Oh my God, this n****, I swear to God! Wow! I love you," she said. "Thank you".

The Grammy winner praised Offset in the caption by writing, "I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo "



Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017 and are parents to five-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus, and two-year-old Wave Set Cephus.



Flowers are clearly their way of professing love to each other. To celebrate their wedding anniversary last month, Offset gifted Cardi B a massive floral arrangement that was positioned in a foyer. Cardi gave a close-up look at the gift on Instagram and included a lengthy caption in which she thanked the rapper for his attention to detail.



"I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall," she wrote.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE